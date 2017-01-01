0 - 9
Password security tips

Do not use a password on all occasions
If there are security vulnerabilities in the mutual fund companies that serve you, all user names / passwords are exposed, and you just use the same information to log on to Amazon's online banking, and if any malicious people are informed of this A situation, not just a mutual fund account, stored in the Amazon online banking account, credit card information will be exposed in front of him
Do not use a simple dangerous password
The recommended password is set to a combination of 8-bit upper and lower case letters, numbers, and other symbols
Replace your password regularly
The combination of letters, numbers and other symbols above the number of digits is not absolutely impeccable, but make sure you are using the computer before replacing the password
