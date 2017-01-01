0 - 9
Password security tips
- Do not use a password on all occasions
- If there are security vulnerabilities in the mutual fund companies that serve you, all user names / passwords are exposed, and you just use the same information to log on to Amazon's online banking, and if any malicious people are informed of this A situation, not just a mutual fund account, stored in the Amazon online banking account, credit card information will be exposed in front of him
- Do not use a simple dangerous password
- The recommended password is set to a combination of 8-bit upper and lower case letters, numbers, and other symbols
- Replace your password regularly
- The combination of letters, numbers and other symbols above the number of digits is not absolutely impeccable, but make sure you are using the computer before replacing the password
